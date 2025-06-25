Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 756 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

