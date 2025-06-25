Timonier Family Office LTD. Acquires 29,154 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Timonier Family Office LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

