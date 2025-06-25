Contrasting DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) & Its Competitors

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion $1.17 billion 12.75 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.51

Profitability

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Volatility and Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 207 1721 2640 79 2.56

DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus target price of $219.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 6.64%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 29.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods peers beat DICK’S Sporting Goods on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

