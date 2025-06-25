Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 55.56 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

LIO stock opened at GBX 371.35 ($5.06) on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 301.50 ($4.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.74 ($10.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £234.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 450 ($6.13) to GBX 330 ($4.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.41), for a total value of £84,564 ($115,115.71). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 1,614 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,423.04 ($7,382.30). Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Articles

