Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $369,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

