Head to Head Analysis: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) vs. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IHI and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Otis Worldwide 2 4 1 0 1.86

Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $100.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Otis Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than IHI.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.68 billion 1.57 $744.08 million $1.23 22.52 Otis Worldwide $14.26 billion 2.70 $1.65 billion $3.81 25.58

This table compares IHI and Otis Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Otis Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than IHI. IHI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otis Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. IHI pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Otis Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IHI has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otis Worldwide has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 6.93% 24.47% 5.12% Otis Worldwide 10.83% -31.72% 14.60%

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats IHI on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHI

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

