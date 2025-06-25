The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Releases Earnings Results

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported GBX 1.16 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8%
LON:BNKR opened at GBX 117.73 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.98.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
