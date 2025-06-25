The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Releases Earnings Results

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported GBX 1.16 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8%

LON:BNKR opened at GBX 117.73 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.98.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

