Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,578 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

