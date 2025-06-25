Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after buying an additional 76,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after buying an additional 355,951 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

