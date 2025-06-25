Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,016 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

