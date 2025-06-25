Spire Wealth Management Has $4.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BIV opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

