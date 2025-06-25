Ferguson Shapiro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

