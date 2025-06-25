Insider Selling: Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Sells £347,960.16 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.96), for a total value of £347,960.16 ($473,672.96).

Alex Vaughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Alex Vaughan sold 214,285 shares of Costain Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £304,284.70 ($414,218.21).

Costain Group Stock Down 0.8%

COST opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.84. Costain Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 76.20 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.63 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £383.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

