Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis.

