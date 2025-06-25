JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HEQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 26th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NASDAQ:HEQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ HEQQ opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AST SpaceMobile’s Signal Strengthens as Stock Nears Orbit
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cybersecurity Confidence: 3 of the Market’s Most Upgraded Stocks
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Costco at a Crossroads: Is the Next Move Higher or Lower?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.