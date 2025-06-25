JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HEQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 26th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NASDAQ:HEQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HEQQ opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

