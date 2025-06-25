Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3171 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 182.5% increase from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of PLTU opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

