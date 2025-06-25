Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for BDX Q3 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 27,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

