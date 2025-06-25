Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Sells £102,000 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Robert Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £102,000 ($138,851.08).

Gaming Realms Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GMR stock opened at GBX 51.90 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Gaming Realms plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.71). The company has a market capitalization of £152.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gaming Realms from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 57 ($0.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

