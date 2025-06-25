Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.90% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Stock Up 3.1%

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.57. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.