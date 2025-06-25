Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Macquarie

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,646,000 after buying an additional 96,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

