Insider Buying: Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Insider Buys 1,992 Shares of Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Chris Dent acquired 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £996 ($1,355.84).

Ultimate Products Stock Down 27.2%

Shares of LON:ULTP opened at GBX 54 ($0.74) on Wednesday. Ultimate Products Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.80 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of £45.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.39.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultimate Products Plc will post 14.53125 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

