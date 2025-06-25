Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,236 shares during the period. BIP Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.