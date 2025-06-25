McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $182,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $721.58 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

