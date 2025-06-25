Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000.

BNDW opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $70.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

