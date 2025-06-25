Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 168,680 Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 168,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

EVTR stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

