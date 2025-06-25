Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 194,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

