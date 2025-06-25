Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 21,592 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $149,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,758 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $218.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

