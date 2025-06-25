Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $237.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

