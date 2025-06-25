Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Intercede Group Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of IGP stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Intercede Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.25 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.75 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £104.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

