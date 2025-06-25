Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 30.17%.
Intercede Group Trading Up 3.7%
Shares of IGP stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Intercede Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.25 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.75 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £104.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.36.
Intercede Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intercede Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.