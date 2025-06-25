Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.