Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $112.64.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

