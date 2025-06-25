Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 167,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 148,708 shares.The stock last traded at $62.92 and had previously closed at $62.75.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

