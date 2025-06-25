Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104 shares.The stock last traded at C$11.17 and had previously closed at C$11.25.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

