Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

EBF stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 10.12%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $95,026.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,238.06. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ennis stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Ennis at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

