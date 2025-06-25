Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) to Issue $0.26 Final Dividend

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 29th.
Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Price Performance
