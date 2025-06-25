Reviewing GreenGold Ray Energies (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) and GreenGold Ray Energies (OTCMKTS:GRYEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and GreenGold Ray Energies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -8,115.34% -166.50% -67.24% GreenGold Ray Energies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and GreenGold Ray Energies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $670,000.00 101.18 -$42.24 million ($2.72) -1.40 GreenGold Ray Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GreenGold Ray Energies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of GreenGold Ray Energies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Lithium and GreenGold Ray Energies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 GreenGold Ray Energies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 485.53%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than GreenGold Ray Energies.

Summary

Atlas Lithium beats GreenGold Ray Energies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About GreenGold Ray Energies

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

