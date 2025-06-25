Rocket Companies (RKT) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rocket Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocket Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $4.59 billion $29.37 million -497.87 Rocket Companies Competitors $18.24 billion $1.82 billion -71.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rocket Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92 Rocket Companies Competitors 152 677 983 15 2.47

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus target price of $14.21, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Rocket Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Rocket Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Rocket Companies pays out -4,273.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rocket Companies is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27% Rocket Companies Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Summary

Rocket Companies rivals beat Rocket Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

