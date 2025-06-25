2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $48.47. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 2,607,299 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,881,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

