Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 31,994 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $51.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $604.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $159,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,206.27. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

