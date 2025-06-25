Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.51. Industria de Diseno Textil shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 39,919 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseno Textil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Industria de Diseno Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. Industria de Diseno Textil’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

