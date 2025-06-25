Financial Review: Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) & The Competition

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Compania Cervecerias Unidas to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 2 1 0 0 1.33 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 358 1459 1455 59 2.36

Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 23.77%. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 36.87%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Profitability

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 62.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 5.56% 8.83% 3.73% Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors 5.15% 7.26% 4.06%

Volatility & Risk

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ rivals have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3.08 billion $177.04 million 13.54 Compania Cervecerias Unidas Competitors $9.48 billion $869.15 million 7.42

Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Compania Cervecerias Unidas. Compania Cervecerias Unidas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas rivals beat Compania Cervecerias Unidas on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

