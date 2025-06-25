First Pacific Financial Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,163 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of OEF stock opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.32.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

