Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Prologis makes up about 0.7% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.