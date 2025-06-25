Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

