Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.41. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 1,850,040 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $454,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,728.52. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,627.80. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $726,570. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.