Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Stock Performance

