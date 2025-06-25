Timonier Family Office LTD. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

