Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,356,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $122,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

