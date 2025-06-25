First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $593,242,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after buying an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

