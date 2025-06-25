Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $323.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

